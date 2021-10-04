Advertisement

Ambassador Bridge border crossing between US, Canada closed as possible explosives investigated

Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as...
Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as police investigate possible explosives found in the area.(Source: WXYZ/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as police investigate possible explosives found in the area.

Investigators say the area surrounding the bridge that links Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit has also been evacuated.

Windsor police say traffic is being rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge. Police say their explosives unit is on scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Axline, 31, of Newport, N.H.
New Hampshire man accused of multiple sex crimes
FILE
Woman dies of injuries suffered in rollover crash
Woman seriously injured in Highgate stabbing
Vermont Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo
Vermont Sci-Fi and Fantasy Expo returns
waste water treatment facility FILE
Town gets $750K to clean out wastewater treatment facility

Latest News

FILE - This April 26, 2007 file photo shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., in...
Henrietta Lacks’ estate sues company over use of her cells
Dr. Vincent Shaw poses for a portrait in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. He...
Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation
In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Lake Champlain ferry-File photo
Lake Champlain ferry company moving maintenance operations
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden tells GOP to ‘get out of the way’ on debt limit