Border closure cutting into Vermont’s tourist traffic

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Our northern border continues to be closed to Canadians who otherwise would be putting valuable tourism dollars into the Vermont economy this time of year.

Vermont Secretary of Commerce and Development Lindsay Kurrle says, thankfully, commerce can still get across the border both ways. But it is our neighbors to the north who are missed the most.

“This is a really important time of the year and it’s unfortunate that the border is not open at this point, but we hope that as soon as it is, our friends will come back and really support us and support what they’ve missed here, as well,” Kurrle said.

Currently, fully vaccinated Americans can cross the northern border for nonessential travel.

