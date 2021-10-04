Breeding barn gets “Save America’s Treasures” grant

SHELBURNE, Vt. (AP) - The Breeding Barn at Shelburne Farms has been awarded a $500,000 federal grant to support its preservation and restoration.

The Burlington Free Press reports that the barn was built in 1889 for the horse breeding operation of then-owner W. Seward Webb.

Shelburne Farms is now a nonprofit, with walking trails, farm fields, an inn and classrooms.

The grant must be matched.

Two other Vermont projects also won grants.

More than $226,000 will go to the Senator Justin S. Morrill State Historic Site in Strafford and $241,000 will support the restoration of 18 marble and concrete sculptures at rest stops and pull-offs on Interstates 89 and 91.

