Coalition for Suicide Prevention launches new website

The new website features guidance on suicide risk.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention has launched a new website that includes guidance on understanding suicide risk and provides connections to experts across the state.

The website, www.zerosuicidesnh.org, also shares stories of people who have overcome personal struggles and chosen life over suicide.

Steve Wade, a founding partner of the coalition and executive director of the Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire, says the COVID-19 pandemic has added to the isolation, depression and anxieties that put people at greater risk of suicide, especially veterans with PTSD; people with disabilities or brain injuries; the elderly, police and first responders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

