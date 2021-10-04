Advertisement

COVID vaccine mandate takes effect for NYC teachers, staff

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Teachers and other school staff members are supposed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when the bell rings Monday morning for New York City’s sprawling school system.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has warned that unvaccinated school staffers will not be allowed to work Monday. De Blasio said 90% of Department of Education employees had received at least one vaccine dose, including 93% of teachers, as of Friday.

New York City’s school district is one of the first in the nation to require all school employees to be inoculated against the coronavirus. A similar mandate is set to go into effect in Los Angeles on Oct. 15.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Derek Axline, 31, of Newport, N.H.
New Hampshire man accused of multiple sex crimes
FILE
Woman dies of injuries suffered in rollover crash
Vermont Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo
Vermont Sci-Fi and Fantasy Expo returns
waste water treatment facility FILE
Town gets $750K to clean out wastewater treatment facility
The church-turned-YMCA will be demolished starting next month.
Old church turned YMCA in Bellows Falls to be demolished

Latest News

Teachers and other school staff members are supposed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when the...
COVID vaccine mandate takes effect for NYC teachers, staff
Woman seriously hurt following Highgate stabbing
Courtesy: Northeast Kingdom Vermont Chamber of Commerce
Danville celebrates 150th anniversary of train station
sdf
New mural features art from Bread and Puppet's Peter Schumann