Danville celebrates 150th anniversary of train station

Courtesy: Northeast Kingdom Vermont Chamber of Commerce
Courtesy: Northeast Kingdom Vermont Chamber of Commerce(wcax)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Vt. (AP) - Danville is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its train station this weekend during the town’s 18th annual Autumn on the Green.

The town’s chamber of commerce is hosting the Autumn on the Green Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Caledonian Record reports that the Danville Train Station Committee and the historical society are offering an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. to celebrate the 1871 opening of the train station.

The event had been postponed in August because of COVID-19 concerns. The Autumn on the Green will feature more than 200 vendors, including artisans and crafters, antiques, food and live music.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

