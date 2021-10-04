Drive-thru flu clinic opens at VA Medical Center

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Health care officials are preparing for the worst for this year’s flu season.

Monday was the first day of the drive-thru flu clinic at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction.

Officials there are expecting to administer about 200 shots to veterans at the daily clinics over the next three weeks.

Last year, cases of the flu were way down across the region and some are worried this year could be particularly bad.

“One thing we are worried about is because there was so little flu last year that people’s immunity is going to be down. There is going to be more vulnerability this year when it comes back. It will come back, we are just waiting for it to strike,” said Dr. Richard Murphy of the VA Medical Center.

Health care officials say you should really get your flu shot this year because health care facilities are already stressed due to the pandemic. An influx of flu patients this winter could make that worse.

