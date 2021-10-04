Expert analysis on debt ceiling, spending bills debate on Capitol Hill

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Biden says Congress needs to act now to raise the debt ceiling before the Oct. 18 deadline when the country will run out of money to pay its bills.

The president called on Republicans not to filibuster the bill which would require Democrats to pass it with 60 votes to move forward.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says Democrats should raise it on their own since they’re working to pass a proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill.

The Democratic social spending bill, as well as the $1.2 trillion bipartisan physical infrastructure bill, have put progressive Democrats and moderates at odds.

White House Correspondent Jon Decker gave our Cat Viglienzoni and Darren Perron an update with the latest from Washington and what the president is saying now. Watch the video to see the full interview.

