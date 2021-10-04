Advertisement

Hochul announces increased food benefits for SNAP recipients

Gov. Kathy Hochul-File photo
Gov. Kathy Hochul-File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WCAX) - More free food is on the way for hungry New Yorkers and this time it’s restaurant quality.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced increased benefits and funding for SNAP users in New York City to be able to purchase hot food from participating restaurants.

It’s meant to build on the Nourish New York program.

The plan will bring more funding to New York state, and help restaurants.

“The ability to get your dinner from a restaurant when you might have thought, I’ll just make it at home. That is a lifesaver. That is what we’re offering today, a way to do things differently with our SNAP program and to start the process so we can join three other states and be among the first to say why not? Why not help the restaurants that need the income? Why not make it easier for people with disabilities and our elderly and even people who don’t even have a home to cook and are homeless? They have to eat, too. So that’s what this is all about to find a way to get those programs to them,” said Hochul, D-New York.

The program will take an additional $1.4 billion in federal funding in an effort to give resources to New Yorkers who need it most.

Click here for more details on the program and how to apply.

