Lake Champlain ferry company moving maintenance operations

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (AP) - The Lake Champlain Ferries is hoping to move most of its maintenance operations from the Burlington waterfront to Grand Isle.

The new location is 3 acres. It’s adjacent to the dock where ferries run between Vermont and Cumberland Head, New York, 24-hours a day, seven days a week, year-round.

Last week, the Grand Isle Development Review board voted 3-2 in favor of the plan. The decision included stipulations to upgrade landscaping and ensure adequate safeguards against noise and water pollution.

The Grand Isle-Cumberland head route is one of three the ferry company operates.

