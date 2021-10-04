Advertisement

Lake Champlain ferry company moving maintenance operations

Lake Champlain ferry-File photo
Lake Champlain ferry-File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (AP) - The Lake Champlain Ferries is hoping to move most of its maintenance operations from the Burlington waterfront to Grand Isle.

The new location is 3 acres. It’s adjacent to the dock where ferries run between Vermont and Cumberland Head, New York, 24-hours a day, seven days a week, year-round.

Last week, the Grand Isle Development Review board voted 3-2 in favor of the plan. The decision included stipulations to upgrade landscaping and ensure adequate safeguards against noise and water pollution.

The Grand Isle-Cumberland head route is one of three the ferry company operates.

Related Story:

Vermont ferry company faces storm of opposition over development plans

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Derek Axline, 31, of Newport, N.H.
New Hampshire man accused of multiple sex crimes
FILE
Woman dies of injuries suffered in rollover crash
Woman seriously injured in Highgate stabbing
Vermont Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo
Vermont Sci-Fi and Fantasy Expo returns
waste water treatment facility FILE
Town gets $750K to clean out wastewater treatment facility

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
georgetakei
‘You Can Quote Me’ - Oct. 3, 2021
The Lake Champlain Waldorf School in Shelburne has enrolled in Operation Expanded Testing.
Vermont Agency of Education preparing for COVID-19 testing
georgetakei
You Can Quote Me-Oct. 3, 2021