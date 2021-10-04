MiVT: Scallywags

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - They’re crispy, crunchy dog treats crafted by dog lovers in the Mad River Valley.

“The crunch when the dogs eat them is really cute and fun to watch,” laughed owner Suze Edwards.

Scallywags are tasty treats for furry friends, made from fish caught just hours away in coastal Massachusetts.

Not many know fish better than Suze Edwards and Bob Conrad, of Sugarfish, a seafood market in Waitsfield.

With a pack of rescue pups in their family, they figured they’d try their hand at making treats for dogs.

“We experimented with a lot of different things and we were going to do something fish based, we were going to do something cookie based,” explained Edwards.

After going at it for a while, they realized they could just as easily use fish from Conrad’s boat.

Their dog treat ventures began with cod skins which were already on the dog treat market. When that went well, they thought a little outside the box.

“Bob catches squid and he catches dogfish and whiting, and why not try some of these other things? And that’s where we decided to branch out into these other four,” Edwards said.

Now, they have a multitude of flavors, including dogfish, whiting, “Calabarki” and cod, made from nothing other than that. They’re full of proteins, omega-3s, omega-6s and tons of other healthy nutrients.

“I think the great thing about these treats is that they’re single ingredient. They’re not adulterated with any kind of additive or fillers... it’s really, I tell people, fish, air, and love,” Edwards said.

After being caught in the Bay State, they’re processed and brought up to Vermont. In a workspace adjacent to Sugarfish, Edwards makes the treats with the company of her own fur babies.

After they’re baked and packaged, they’re tested by the rescue pups and distributed or sold at farmers markets locally.

“That’s probably the best part about Scallywags is actually seeing the dogs eat the treats,” laughed Edwards.

