MVP looks to add free outdoor fitness courts in Vermont, New York

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Does your community want a free outdoor fitness court? Last month, MVP announced a $750,000 partnership with the national fitness campaign to build about a dozen or so outdoor fitness courts around Vermont and New York starting next year.

The courts have an accompanying app that guides people through seven-minute full-body workouts.

MVP says the goal is to make sure everyone has access to fitness equipment even if they can’t afford a gym membership.

“The pandemic has shown us that our health and wellness is more important now than ever. And providing these free and accessible fitness courts to anyone and everyone is really driven by our core mission of building healthy communities,” said Stacey Barss of MVP Health Care.

MVP says they were convinced these courts are a good investment after seeing the popularity of a test site that was built in 2019 in Rochester, New York.

MVP and NFC will begin accepting applications today through Nov. 15, 2021, for grant funding to support building Fitness Courts in local communities. To learn more about National Fitness Campaign and how to apply for funding, New York applicants can visit www.nationalfitnesscampaign.com/NewYork and Vermont applicants can visit www.nationalfitnesscampaign.com/Vermont.

