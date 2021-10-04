New Hampshire cuts tax on rooms, meals to 8.5%

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Dining and staying overnight in New Hampshire just got a little bit less expensive.

Starting Friday, the state’s tax on rooms and meals was reduced from 9% to 8.5%. That means someone buying a $24 restaurant meal would pay 12 cents less.

Gov. Chris Sununu said towns and cities also will see an increase in the share they receive back from the revenue stream as part of the budget he signed in June.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.