Advertisement

New Hampshire cuts tax on rooms, meals to 8.5%

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Dining and staying overnight in New Hampshire just got a little bit less expensive.

Starting Friday, the state’s tax on rooms and meals was reduced from 9% to 8.5%. That means someone buying a $24 restaurant meal would pay 12 cents less.

Gov. Chris Sununu said towns and cities also will see an increase in the share they receive back from the revenue stream as part of the budget he signed in June.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Woman dies of injuries suffered in rollover crash
Ivan Carmona
Manhunt underway for NEK kidnapping suspect
Derek Axline, 31, of Newport, N.H.
New Hampshire man accused of multiple sex crimes
File photo
Former Williston cop pleads guilty to domestic violence
Vermont Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo
Vermont Sci-Fi and Fantasy Expo returns

Latest News

FILE
Public meeting on ANR’s plans for COVID relief funding
The new website features guidance on suicide risk.
Coalition for Suicide Prevention launches new website
Curatrix Alexis Smith prepares the 'Handout Number 27' mural for installation.
New mural features art from Bread and Puppet’s Peter Schumann
Stephen Bates Historic Marker
Vergennes unveils historical marker for Vt.’s first Black sheriff, police chief