Advertisement

New mural features art from Bread and Puppet’s Peter Schumann

Curatrix Alexis Smith prepares the 'Handout Number 27' mural for installation.
Curatrix Alexis Smith prepares the 'Handout Number 27' mural for installation.(wcax)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The curtains have opened on a larger-than-life mural in downtown Montpelier.

The giant art installation pictures the work of Peter Schumann, the founder and director of Vermont’s famous avant-garde performance group, the Bread and Puppet Theater.

Throughout the pandemic, Schumann has been creating a paint series called ‘Handouts,’ using old bedsheets as the canvas. The mural features one of those pieces called Handout Number 27.

“It was selected by the Montpelier City Arts Committee, and it was awarded ‘Picture it Big,’ so it was blown up from a 10-foot-by-10-foot king-size bedsheet to this giant painting size,” said Alexia Smith, Bread and Puppet Theater’s curatrix.

Many of Schumann’s bedsheet works are sprinkled throughout Vermont, and Smith says they’ll even make it to Montreal soon.

Smith also says these installations are dedicated to Bread and Puppet co-founder Elka Schumann, who died in August.

The mural will stay mounted outside the Rabble-Rouser Chocolate building on Main Street for the next two years.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Woman dies of injuries suffered in rollover crash
Ivan Carmona
Manhunt underway for NEK kidnapping suspect
Derek Axline, 31, of Newport, N.H.
New Hampshire man accused of multiple sex crimes
File photo
Former Williston cop pleads guilty to domestic violence
Vermont Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo
Vermont Sci-Fi and Fantasy Expo returns

Latest News

Stephen Bates Historic Marker
Vergennes unveils historical marker for Vt.’s first Black sheriff, police chief
The lot is across the street from Chapman's General.
Fairlee community revitalizes space where commercial complex burned down
Looking ahead: Week of Oct. 4
Looking ahead: Week of Oct. 4
Events to do this Sunday.
What to do Sunday, Oct. 3