New mural features art from Bread and Puppet’s Peter Schumann

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The curtains have opened on a larger-than-life mural in downtown Montpelier.

The giant art installation pictures the work of Peter Schumann, the founder and director of Vermont’s famous avant-garde performance group, the Bread and Puppet Theater.

Throughout the pandemic, Schumann has been creating a paint series called ‘Handouts,’ using old bedsheets as the canvas. The mural features one of those pieces called Handout Number 27.

“It was selected by the Montpelier City Arts Committee, and it was awarded ‘Picture it Big,’ so it was blown up from a 10-foot-by-10-foot king-size bedsheet to this giant painting size,” said Alexia Smith, Bread and Puppet Theater’s curatrix.

Many of Schumann’s bedsheet works are sprinkled throughout Vermont, and Smith says they’ll even make it to Montreal soon.

Smith also says these installations are dedicated to Bread and Puppet co-founder Elka Schumann, who died in August.

The mural will stay mounted outside the Rabble-Rouser Chocolate building on Main Street for the next two years.

