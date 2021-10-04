Advertisement

NY democratic chair endorses Hochul for governor in 2022

New York State Democratic Chair Jay Jacobs announced Monday he is endorsing Gov. Kathy Hochul...
New York State Democratic Chair Jay Jacobs announced Monday he is endorsing Gov. Kathy Hochul for governor in 2022. - File photo(WWNY)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Democrats in New York are looking forward to the 2022 race for governor.

New York State Democratic Chair Jay Jacobs announced Monday he is endorsing Gov. Kathy Hochul for governor in 2022.

Jacobs said that he’s endorsing Hochul for three specific reasons: she can do the job, she can win the election in the fall and she has earned their support.

“She can do the job. We see that. Not only that, I believe that she can be a great governor and she’s demonstrated that in her leadership addressing a lot of the significant issues and challenges that have come to her almost immediately upon taking office,” Jacobs said.

Hochul took over the job is August after Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in the wake of an investigation by the attorney general that found he sexually harassed multiple women while in office.

Jacobs also endorsed Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, Attorney General Letitia James and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Axline, 31, of Newport, N.H.
New Hampshire man accused of multiple sex crimes
FILE
Woman dies of injuries suffered in rollover crash
Woman seriously injured in Highgate stabbing
Vermont Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo
Vermont Sci-Fi and Fantasy Expo returns
waste water treatment facility FILE
Town gets $750K to clean out wastewater treatment facility

Latest News

Josie Vezina turned 105 on Sunday
Vermont woman celebrates 105th birthday
Lake Champlain ferry-File photo
Lake Champlain ferry company moving maintenance operations
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
georgetakei
‘You Can Quote Me’ - Oct. 3, 2021