NY democratic chair endorses Hochul for governor in 2022

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Democrats in New York are looking forward to the 2022 race for governor.

New York State Democratic Chair Jay Jacobs announced Monday he is endorsing Gov. Kathy Hochul for governor in 2022.

Jacobs said that he’s endorsing Hochul for three specific reasons: she can do the job, she can win the election in the fall and she has earned their support.

“She can do the job. We see that. Not only that, I believe that she can be a great governor and she’s demonstrated that in her leadership addressing a lot of the significant issues and challenges that have come to her almost immediately upon taking office,” Jacobs said.

Hochul took over the job is August after Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in the wake of an investigation by the attorney general that found he sexually harassed multiple women while in office.

Jacobs also endorsed Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, Attorney General Letitia James and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

