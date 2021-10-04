Advertisement

Partial storm disaster declaration granted; state to appeal

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu says President Joe Biden has partially granted a request for a major disaster declaration in response to storms that severely damaged much of Cheshire and Sullivan counties.

The request was granted for the storms on July 29 and 30, but did not include storms from Aug. 1 and 2.

Sununu said Monday that New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management plans to appeal that decision.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently completed a preliminary damage assessment, finding that the statewide cost for response efforts related to this event totaled more than $3.2 million.

