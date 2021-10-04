Advertisement

Public meeting on ANR’s plans for COVID relief funding

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is hosting a public meeting to discuss a variety of environmental topics, including the agency’s plan to invest about $100 million in COVID-19 relief funding on water infrastructure projects.

The meeting takes place Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. online on Microsoft Teams and in-person at the Agency of Natural Resources main office in Montpelier.

The agency says it will administer funding to towns, commercial entities and individuals primarily to support water quality projects in five priority areas including pretreatment of wastewater, village water and sewer infrastructure, elimination of sewer overflows and storm water treatment.

