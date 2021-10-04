Advertisement

Vergennes unveils historical marker for Vt.’s first Black sheriff, police chief

Stephen Bates Historic Marker
Stephen Bates Historic Marker(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Last summer, Vermont thought it had elected its first Black police chief, Brian Peete of the Montpelier police department. But after doing some digging, historians have since learned another man who lived more than a century ago holds that title. In Vergennes Sunday, at least 100 people commemorated his career and remembered his roots.

The name Stephen Bates was the talk of the town Sunday, as Vergennes signified his connection to the city.

“Thank you Stephen Bates, thank you Stephen Bates,” speaker Lizbeth Ryan declared during the ceremony.

Bates served as Vermont’s earliest known Black sheriff and police chief for almost 25 consecutive years, between 1879 and his death in 1907.

A team of community members and historians spent the last year researching Bates’ life and bringing his story to light.

“People started to join us from historical areas,” Alicia Grangent of the Historical Marker Team said. “Conversations about who to reach out to started to happen, and people just started to naturally gravitate towards this process.”

During the process, members of the team were able to locate and talk with descendants of Stephen Bates. Larry Schuyler and his brother Nicholas travelled to Vergennes from Worcester, Mass. They proudly cheered as the city unveiled a permanent dedication in their great-grandfather’s name.

“It’s very difficult not to hide my emotions when this community has come together in honor of my great-grandfather,” Larry Schuyler said. “Especially in today’s divisive society, to have this happen, at a time like this, it’s kind of hard not to get emotional.”

“It cannot be erased, it cannot be doubted,” Nicholas Schuyler said. “You know what I mean? As people want to do today, ‘No that didn’t happen, nothing like that ever happened.’ Oh yes it did, and there’s proof that it did.”

Bates’ legacy will live on, as the event was capped off with an announcement from Gov. Phil Scott’s office.

“Now, therefore, I Philip B. Scott, Governor, hereby proclaim October 3, 2021 as Sheriff Stephen Bates Day in Vermont,” said a member of his team.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Woman dies of injuries suffered in rollover crash
Ivan Carmona
Manhunt underway for NEK kidnapping suspect
Derek Axline, 31, of Newport, N.H.
New Hampshire man accused of multiple sex crimes
File photo
Former Williston cop pleads guilty to domestic violence
Vermont Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo
Vermont Sci-Fi and Fantasy Expo returns

Latest News

The lot is across the street from Chapman's General.
Fairlee community revitalizes space where commercial complex burned down
Looking ahead: Week of Oct. 4
Looking ahead: Week of Oct. 4
Events to do this Sunday.
What to do Sunday, Oct. 3
H.S. Football for Saturday, October 2nd