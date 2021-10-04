Advertisement

Vermont Agency of Education preparing for COVID-19 testing

The Lake Champlain Waldorf School in Shelburne has enrolled in Operation Expanded Testing.
The Lake Champlain Waldorf School in Shelburne has enrolled in Operation Expanded Testing.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Agency of Education is moving forward with its plan to increase COVID-19 testing in schools as a way to keep more children in their classrooms.

On Friday, the agency released the details of plans to increase testing in the state’s schools.

The new Test to Stay program will have close contacts of someone who tests positive for COVID-19 take a rapid test every day for a week after coming in contact with the symptomatic case.

If they’re negative they can stay in school.

Under the old system, close contacts had to quarantine outside of school for a week.

