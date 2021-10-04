Vermont sees 15% increase in home building permits since 2019

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the pandemic, Vermont builders and developers are planning and building more homes.

Census data shows the state issued 2,077 residential building permits last year. That’s a 15% increase from 2019.

State leaders say this increase is encouraging and shows builders are responding to the housing need.

But they say it’s far off from the 5,000 building permits approved annually in the 1980s. Most of those were single-family homes.

“That’s a little harder because we don’t have a lot of government incentives or resources to help build homeownership the same way we do rental,” said Josh Hanford, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development.

Leaders say Congress is also working on a homeowner tax credit program that could incentivize the construction of single-family homes.

