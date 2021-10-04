Advertisement

Vermont woman celebrates 105th birthday

Josie Vezina turned 105 on Sunday
Josie Vezina turned 105 on Sunday(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A special birthday shoutout to a woman with a lot to celebrate!

Josie Vezina turned 105 on Sunday.

Asked if she feels 105, Josie said, “No, I don’t not really.”

The folks at the Green Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Colchester say Josie told the staff she feels like she’s in her 60s instead!

They tell us Josie loves peanut butter and toast, and her new favorite treat is Three Musketeers candy bars.

They say she loves balloons and when asked what she wanted for her birthday, she said just herself.

Happy 105th birthday, Josie!

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Axline, 31, of Newport, N.H.
New Hampshire man accused of multiple sex crimes
FILE
Woman dies of injuries suffered in rollover crash
Woman seriously injured in Highgate stabbing
Vermont Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo
Vermont Sci-Fi and Fantasy Expo returns
waste water treatment facility FILE
Town gets $750K to clean out wastewater treatment facility

Latest News

New York State Democratic Chair Jay Jacobs announced Monday he is endorsing Gov. Kathy Hochul...
NY democratic chair endorses Hochul for governor in 2022
Lake Champlain ferry-File photo
Lake Champlain ferry company moving maintenance operations
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
georgetakei
‘You Can Quote Me’ - Oct. 3, 2021