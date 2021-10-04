Vermont woman celebrates 105th birthday

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A special birthday shoutout to a woman with a lot to celebrate!

Josie Vezina turned 105 on Sunday.

Asked if she feels 105, Josie said, “No, I don’t not really.”

The folks at the Green Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Colchester say Josie told the staff she feels like she’s in her 60s instead!

They tell us Josie loves peanut butter and toast, and her new favorite treat is Three Musketeers candy bars.

They say she loves balloons and when asked what she wanted for her birthday, she said just herself.

Happy 105th birthday, Josie!

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.