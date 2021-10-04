Advertisement

Veronneau named new honorary consul of France to Vermont

Lise Veronneau (center) has been named the new honorary consul of France to Vermont.
Lise Veronneau (center) has been named the new honorary consul of France to Vermont.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a new honorary consul of France to Vermont.

Lise Veronneau was nominated by the past Honorary Consul Ernie Pomerleau.

Her role is to advocate for French interests and French citizens in Vermont, including relations with Quebec in cooperation with the consulate general to France.

Veronneau has worked in the past with Burlington’s sister city in France.

“I’m very excited, very excited and such an honor. When Ernie asked me to do this it was a once in a lifetime ask. I’m excited about going forward doing more and learning about the next stage of honorary consul and other countries even,” Veronneau said.

She says this connection is especially important given the strong connection of Vermonters with French culture over hundreds of years.

