What is state government’s role in ongoing pandemic?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - We are now 20 months into COVID-19 and the numbers in Vermont are not encouraging.

We told you last week that September saw the highest case count of any month during the pandemic with more than 4,600 cases. Now we know September comes in second when it comes to deaths.

The deadliest month in Vermont was December 2020 when 75 people died from COVID.

Last month, 42 people died.

The third deadliest month was near the beginning when 35 people died in April 2020.

Vermont currently does not have any statewide restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. So what is the role of government at this phase of the pandemic? Short of a state of emergency, the governor has little power to implement pandemic policies unilaterally.

Vermont is still dealing with delta.

With September the second deadliest month of the pandemic so far, some are still calling for an indoor mask mandate and more mitigation strategies through a renewed state of emergency.

“I like to think of the state we’re in right now as the fourth quarter, and we can’t let up,” said Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, D-Vermont.

Gray says schools need clearer guidance on masking, testing and vaccinations. And that, she says, needs to happen through the governor’s executive powers.

“We need government right now in the same way that government acted quickly around polio and smallpox to support vaccination efforts to make sure masking is well respected in our communities and to do everything government can to keep people healthy and protect that right,” Gray said.

Since Vermont hit 80%, the governor and his team have maintained the data doesn’t reflect the need for an emergency order. And his legal team says a public health order is narrow in scope and would not cover broad mandates.

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, stresses coronavirus isn’t going away any time soon and that it is something that Vermonters will have to live with.

He has instead advocated for personal responsibility and opted to make recommendations surrounding masking and gatherings.

So what is the role of government at this point in the pandemic? Legal experts say without a state of emergency, Scott’s powers are limited to what is in state law.

“The only way the governor could do some of these things is if there was a law that the governor could point to that gives him the authority to implement mask mandates in public schools or institute public health requirements in certain regions,” said Jared Carter of the Vermont Law School.

Carter says that would take intervention from Montpelier.

The Vermont Legislature did pencil in a time in October to reconvene, but that was a special session that was dedicated to allocating federal infrastructure funds, and that has yet to pass through Congress.

Top lawmakers were not available for comment.

This weekend, the CDC also issued its guidance on holiday travel.

We’re slated to receive an update on that Tuesday at Governor Scott’s regular COVID-19 news briefing.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.