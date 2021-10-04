Woman dies of injuries suffered in rollover crash

SHEFFIELD, Vt. (AP) - A 23-year-old Maine woman died Saturday after suffering injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Sheffield.

Vermont state police say the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday on Route 122.

Troopers responding to the crash found that a southbound car had lost control, struck a telephone pole and rolled over.

Police say the driver, Abigail Embers, of Greene, Maine, was ejected from the vehicle.

She was flown to a hospital, where she died early Saturday morning.

Police say she was wearing her seat belt during the crash.

A 20-year-old man who was a passenger in the car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)