Woman dies of injuries suffered in rollover crash

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Vt. (AP) - A 23-year-old Maine woman died Saturday after suffering injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Sheffield.

Vermont state police say the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday on Route 122.

Troopers responding to the crash found that a southbound car had lost control, struck a telephone pole and rolled over.

Police say the driver, Abigail Embers, of Greene, Maine, was ejected from the vehicle.

She was flown to a hospital, where she died early Saturday morning.

Police say she was wearing her seat belt during the crash.

A 20-year-old man who was a passenger in the car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

