Woman seriously hurt following Highgate stabbing

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman is in jail and another woman is in the hospital following a stabbing in Highgate.

It happened just after midnight early Monday on Gore Road.

Police say Caitlin Bockus stabbed Amy Plattner.

Bockus told police she she did it in self defense, even calling them to report that she did it. But Plattner and Bockus’ ex-boyfriend say Bockus attacked without warning.

Police say Plattner is seriously hurt, but that she is stable.

Bockus was charged with aggravated assault and is expected in court Monday.

