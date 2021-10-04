BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a cool and cloudy stretch of weather, we’ll finally get back to some sunshine by the middle of the week. We’re still looking at plenty of clouds through Tuesday morning and showers likely, especially through southern Vermont. Any lingering showers will wrap up Tuesday morning, with some gradual clearing into the afternoon. Temperatures will be near normal with highs in the low to mid 60s.

By Wednesday, we’re expecting the start of a nice stretch of weather. Skies will be mostly sunny as temperatures warm up close to 70 degrees. High pressure will park overhead through the end of the week, keeping the dry, sunny weather around through Friday. It looks like we could see a few more clouds over the weekend with the possibility of a shower or two on Sunday with highs returning to the mid 60s. Most of next week is looking partly to mostly sunny and warm once again with highs on Monday back in the upper 60s.

The fall foliage is continuing to brighten up and should be at or near peak across the region by the end of the week. Drier and cooler mornings starting Wednesday morning should really help bring the fall color to its best.

