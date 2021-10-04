BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! Usually, a 3-day weekend is a welcome thing, but when it comes to wet, cool weather . . . not so much. This Monday’s weather will be just like what we had over the weekend - cloudy with showers and cool temperatures. But there is light at the end of the tunnel!

More showers will continue overnight and into the first part of Tuesday. Then, the frontal system that has been responsible for bringing this soggy weather will move off to the east, and high pressure will build in and take its place. Skies will start to clear out late Tuesday in our northern areas.

The sun will make a big comeback on Wednesday, and that will boost temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. More sunshine & warm temperatures will be with us through the end of the week and into the start of the weekend on Saturday. There will finally be a chance for more showers again come Sunday.

Foliage continues to brighten up, and those colorful leaves will have a nice, blue sky as a backdrop by mid-to-late week. Get out and take MAX Advantage of that great leaf-peeping weather later in the week! -Gary

