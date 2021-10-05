Broadway comes to the Green Mountains

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Broadway stars will be trading the Big Apple for the Green Mountains soon and you can go check them out.

Colchester native Merritt David Janes has worked on the big stage for over 5,000 performances in the past 15 years in productions including “The Wedding Singer,” “School of Rock,” and “Sweeney Todd.” Now, he’s leading the charge for a new program called “The T-Rex Broadway Series.”

Beginning next week, some of Broadway’s stars will head north for limited performances at the T-Rex Theater in Essex Junction. The goal is to bring New York City caliber performances to Vermonters’ backyards.

“It really is going to be a unique thing. You know, a lot of these people are not available very often and as we get heating up, things are going to get moving and it will be a rotating list. But this is a great opportunity to come see these fantastic world-class talents on a local stage,” Janes said.

The first performance is scheduled for October 14th. There are more scheduled for December and February, with the potential to expand to more dates later on.

