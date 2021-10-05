Advertisement

Broadway comes to the Green Mountains

By Elissa Borden
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Broadway stars will be trading the Big Apple for the Green Mountains soon and you can go check them out.

Colchester native Merritt David Janes has worked on the big stage for over 5,000 performances in the past 15 years in productions including “The Wedding Singer,” “School of Rock,” and “Sweeney Todd.” Now, he’s leading the charge for a new program called “The T-Rex Broadway Series.”

Beginning next week, some of Broadway’s stars will head north for limited performances at the T-Rex Theater in Essex Junction. The goal is to bring New York City caliber performances to Vermonters’ backyards.

“It really is going to be a unique thing. You know, a lot of these people are not available very often and as we get heating up, things are going to get moving and it will be a rotating list. But this is a great opportunity to come see these fantastic world-class talents on a local stage,” Janes said.

The first performance is scheduled for October 14th. There are more scheduled for December and February, with the potential to expand to more dates later on.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vermonters were killed in a crash in Northern New York Sunday night.
2 Vermonters killed in North Country crash
Woman seriously injured in Highgate stabbing
Tonia Bushway
Vermont family asks for public’s help to find missing mother
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Man arrested after damaging property at apartment complex
Man arrested for allegedly damaging property at Burlington apartment complex

Latest News

This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
New York mother, son arrested in theft of laptop at Capitol
Police are investigating a a suspicious on Shag Bark Hill in Putney.
Police investigate suspected arson in Putney
The most wonderful time of year is right around the corner, but COVID-19 is home for the...
Navigating another pandemic holiday season amid changing guidance
Visitors at the UVM Fleming Museum of Art in Burlington.
‘Reimagined’ Fleming Museum collection aims to address racial equity