Burlington still seeing reports of cyanobacteria blooms in October

Courtesy: Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Parks and Rec officials say even though it’s October, they are still getting reports of cyanobacteria blooms.

They say at this time of year, they don’t monitor the beaches, so you should swim at your own risk.

Posted by Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront crews say in total this summer, there were only 13 total days of closures at swimming areas. That’s out of the 89 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

11 were because of cyanobacteria and two were specifically because of high E. coli levels.

