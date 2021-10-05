Crash cleanup to close lane on I-89 in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A heads up for people who drive on Interstate 89 southbound through South Burlington.

Wednesday through Friday this week, it will be down to one lane near Exit 14.

It’s so crews can clean up contaminated soil from a tractor-trailer rollover.

The work will be done from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VTrans says traffic control will be present and drivers should expect delays.

