Crews fight fire after explosion at North Country scrapyard

ELLENBURG CENTER, N.Y. (WCAX) - Multiple departments helped fight a fire after an explosion at a scrapyard in Northern New York Tuesday morning.

It happened at Arno’s Scrap Metal in Ellenburg Center at about 9 a.m.

Workers there were loading cars onto a trailer to send to Montreal when officials say there was an explosion. They’re still investigating what happened.

No one was injured.

About 40 firefighters helped extinguish the blaze.

The fire was contained to one pit of cars and parts.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.