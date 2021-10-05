Advertisement

Crews fight fire after explosion at North Country scrapyard

Multiple departments helped fight a fire after an explosion at Arno's Scrap Metal in Ellenburg...
Multiple departments helped fight a fire after an explosion at Arno's Scrap Metal in Ellenburg Center, New York, on Tuesday morning.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLENBURG CENTER, N.Y. (WCAX) - Multiple departments helped fight a fire after an explosion at a scrapyard in Northern New York Tuesday morning.

It happened at Arno’s Scrap Metal in Ellenburg Center at about 9 a.m.

Workers there were loading cars onto a trailer to send to Montreal when officials say there was an explosion. They’re still investigating what happened.

No one was injured.

About 40 firefighters helped extinguish the blaze.

The fire was contained to one pit of cars and parts.

