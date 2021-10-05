Donations help get UVM business students looking the part

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some University of Vermont students are waking up dressed for success thanks to a program through the Grossman School of Business on campus.

“Within the first month or two of being in classes, I had to dress for a presentation, and I actually didn’t have a nice collared shirt, so I had to call my mom and have her mail me one,” said Clay Lerner, a UVM senior.

UVM now has its Dress for Success Initiative organized by the Grossman School Advisory Committee. Their goal is to get students looking the part.

Lerner has both benefitted from the program and helps organize it. “I realized that not everyone has the opportunity to have their parent mail them a shirt. I realized very early on that people need that opportunity to be able to have these clothes,” he said.

GSAC member Lana Alnamee says business attire can be expensive and not everyone can afford it, so initiatives like this can go a long way. “They want to do well in school. It’s not crucial to doing well in school, but it helps not only boost the student’s confidence, but it does help them feel extra qualified for that interview, for that presentation, because it just gives you that boost of confidence that is easiest attained through what you are wearing in those settings,” said Alnamee.

The program started in 2019 and then took a pandemic pause. They take donations of all sizes of lightly used and clean business formal and casual attire for students to buy at an affordable price. The money raised goes back to GSAC.

Instructor Marie-France Nelson says the clothes will get plenty of wear. “This is a great opportunity for students to have access to affordable clothing, professional clothing,” said Nelson.

Only a few weeks into the year and students are already taking advantage of the new workwear for guest speakers, presentations, business competitions.

Nelson says it’s about developing a personal brand. “Their personal brand, obviously, includes their professional identity, so it’s extremely important to dress the part,” she said.

Alnamee says students and their families have been going through tough times and this is one less worry on their plate. “A big struggle for a lot of people to take that extra money on a blazer or a new tie. I feel like that is a bigger challenge than it ever has been beforehand,” said Alnamee. She says at the very least, it can boost confidence for a presentation, seminar, or interview. The hope now is to grow the prgram. “I’m really excited to see how we can change up the program going forward to continue to serve students, so maybe not just within the business school, maybe the business school can host the event and it can service the whole university.”

Donations are being accepted now until Friday, October 29 at the Student Success Office in Kalkin Hall. You can drop off items of clothing in-person or mail to: 55 Colchester Ave., Suite 100, Burlington, Vt. 05405

