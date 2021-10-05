Fourteen-year-old Shelburne race car driver enjoying life in the fast lane

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Not even legally allowed to drive on the roads just yet, but Shelburne’s Kaiden Fisher is already living life in the fast lane.

Not many his age can say they’ve done what Kaiden accomplished at 13 years old. Recently turned 14, Fisher has a title under his belt from racing in the RK Miles Street Stock -- the youngest driver to ever win a race at Thunder Road.

Some know him as the “Tropical Storm.” It’s a nickname that derived itself from his father, Jamie, donning a similar name, “Hurricane.” It was the way that Jamie drove around the track, running the top groove and zooming by all the other drivers that earned him the moniker.

Now it’s Kaiden who has taken the wheel. He’s the “Tropical Storm” that is catching the racing world by storm. Kaiden isn’t just catching up to other drivers though, he’s passing them.

“He just likes to race,” Kaiden’s mother Danielle Whitten said. “He doesn’t think any differently when he’s racing 40 or 50 year olds, or if he was racing against kids. He would race them the same.”

Kaiden’s first-place finish at Thunder Road will certainly go down in the history books. But it’s the start of something that goes beyond what you might read in any book.

“I’ve only driven go-karts and race cars,” Kaiden said. “And my mom always tells me that you won’t be able to drive like that when you get older, on the road like you do on the racetrack, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know.’”

Kaiden has since traded in those go-karts he started driving around six years old for nice sized race cars, and it’s all eyes on the road that lies ahead. When Kaiden settles in the driver’s seat, you know there will be a storm coming.

“Sometimes when you’re going slow and not up to speed, it’s not quite as fun,” Kaiden said. “But when you’re going to the front, you’re having a lot of fun.”

