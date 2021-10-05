Advertisement

Halloween Peeps are back after disappearing last year

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spooky Peeps are back just in time for Halloween!

The pumpkins. monsters, cats and ghosts could not be found in stores last year.

That’s because the company behind Peeps paused production on all of the non-Easter Peeps because of the pandemic.

This year, everyone’s favorite marshmallow candies have returned and with brand new packaging, too!

It’s the first Halloween packaging update since 2014 and you may notice there is a new Peeps item on the shelves.

The new skull Peeps are perfect for Day of the Dead celebrations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vermonters were killed in a crash in Northern New York Sunday night.
2 Vermonters killed in North Country crash
Woman seriously injured in Highgate stabbing
Tonia Bushway
Vermont family asks for public’s help to find missing mother
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Man arrested after damaging property at apartment complex
Man arrested for allegedly damaging property at Burlington apartment complex

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
State Department discloses number of nukes in US stockpile
File photo
Huff Brown candidate in New Hampshire’s 1st District, Cozzens in 2nd
President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
Biden pushes big plans as key to avoid ‘America’s decline’
YARD
Crews fight fire after explosion at North Country scrapyard