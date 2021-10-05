Advertisement

How the infrastructure bill could affect our region

By Dom Amato
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As U.S. lawmakers hash out the details of two different spending packages, we’re learning more about how an infrastructure deal can get done and how it will impact our region.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Tuesday said the bill is about 95% of the way to approval as both sides hash out their differences.

When it comes to the energy sector, Granholm says strengthening electric grids is a priority. That includes money for cybersecurity and climate impact upgrades.

We asked her what happens if no deal is reached.

“Something is going to happen here. We’re going to see... historic investment in our, in our nation going forward. Failure. You know, the president has said he has two red lines. Inaction is a red line. He will make something happen and making sure that people under $400,000 a year are not taxed. So those red lines are going to be met,” Granholm said.

She said a vote is expected within the next few weeks.

Watch the video to see our Dom Amato’s full interview with Jennifer Granholm.

