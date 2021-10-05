Huff Brown candidate in New Hampshire’s 1st District, Cozzens in 2nd

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gail Huff Brown, a former broadcast journalist and wife of former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown of Massachusetts, has announced her candidacy for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District seat in 2022.

Huff Brown told WMUR-TV that the “tipping point” that convinced her to run was President Joe Biden’s handling of the U.S withdrawal from Afghanistan.

She joins five other Republicans who seek to unseat Democrat Chris Pappas.

In the 2nd District, Republican Jeff Cozzens, a Littleton brewery owner, hopes to challenge U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, a Democrat.

WMUR reports Cozzens is a former U.S. State Department employee and a private consultant.

He joins another GOP candidate.

