Advertisement

Huff Brown candidate in New Hampshire’s 1st District, Cozzens in 2nd

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gail Huff Brown, a former broadcast journalist and wife of former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown of Massachusetts, has announced her candidacy for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District seat in 2022.

Huff Brown told WMUR-TV that the “tipping point” that convinced her to run was President Joe Biden’s handling of the U.S withdrawal from Afghanistan.

She joins five other Republicans who seek to unseat Democrat Chris Pappas.

In the 2nd District, Republican Jeff Cozzens, a Littleton brewery owner, hopes to challenge U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, a Democrat.

WMUR reports Cozzens is a former U.S. State Department employee and a private consultant.

He joins another GOP candidate.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Two Vermonters were killed in a crash in Northern New York Sunday night.
2 Vermonters killed in North Country crash
Woman seriously injured in Highgate stabbing
Tonia Bushway
Vermont family asks for public’s help to find missing mother
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Man arrested after damaging property at apartment complex
Man arrested for allegedly damaging property at Burlington apartment complex

Latest News

YARD
Crews fight fire after explosion at North Country scrapyard
HVAC tech Mike Hauptman heads to work
Help Wanted: Trades desperate to replace aging workforce
kingdomcon
Vermont leaders say they referred Kingdom Con case to FBI
wanted
Help Wanted: Trades desperate to replace aging workforce