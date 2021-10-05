Advertisement

Man arrested after damaging property at Burlington apartment complex

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have arrested a man they believe to be involved in damaging property on Sunday.

Police responded to a report of a male running around with a wrench, damaging cars, doors, and assaulting two women at the Northgate apartments, just off North Avenue.

Deputy Chief Sullivan of the Burlington Police Department says it is believed to be a mental health issue and juveniles are involved.

No details on who is behind the incident and what charges he will face.

The investigating is still ongoing.

