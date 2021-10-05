Navigating another pandemic holiday season amid changing guidance

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The most wonderful time of year is right around the corner, but the coronavirus is home for the holidays for the second year in a row.

COVID-19 guidance is everchanging and the Vermonters I spoke with said they’re looking ahead to the holidays but trying their best to navigate the holiday season in a pandemic for the second year in a row.

“I think we’re trying to do as much normalcy as possible for the children this year,” said Jason Baldasaro of Essex Junction.

Baldasaro was buying Halloween decorations at Target to help make the holidays feel a little more fun this year.

“We’re gonna be a little more cautious about the gatherings and who we’re gathering with but trying to keep some normalcy with the vaccines and things like that, trying to get together more than last year but maybe not as much as normal years,” he said.

Bea Brody from Burlington says she’s trying to follow COVID-19 rules but the guidance can be confusing.

“It is tiring keeping up with all the changes. It’s just been a lot,” Brody said.

On Friday, the CDC posted holiday COVID-19 guidance. One of the tips encouraged celebrating virtually.

Monday, the page was removed and spokesperson Kristin Nordlund said in a statement: “The page had a technical update on Friday, but doesn’t reflect the CDC’s guidance ahead of this upcoming holiday season. CDC will share additional guidance soon.”

Elizabeth Blow from South Hero says she’s looking to Vermont Gov. Phil Scott for guidance.

“It’s very confusing. We’re just going to try to do what he says, but I mean I guess you just have to go day by day on what he wants,” Blow said.

In his news briefing Tuesday, the governor shared one measure to slow the spread this holiday season.

“I know the holidays are something a lot of folks are considering whether to travel or so forth, I think antigen testing is part of the answer,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

This means folks would use a rapid test before gathering with friends and family to make sure they’re negative.

“We should continue to try and live our daily lives but using the tools in the toolbox, and one of them being testing, is certainly going to be useful,” Scott said.

More than 88% of Vermonters ages 12 and up have had at least one dose of COVID vaccine, like Rozz Bigelow from Essex, who says he’s looking forward to spending Christmas in Disney World this year.

“Everybody in my house is vaccinated and we’re kind of over it at this point,” Bigelow said. “We’re going to start doing what we want.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.