New parking lot hopes to help with traffic at Lake Willoughby

WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction to help accommodate more tourists at Lake Willoughby is now underway.

Louis Bushey with the Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation says cars line up and down the sides of the road as people try to find a place to park. So to help, a new parking lot is going in.

The permitting process has taken a few years, but Bushey says crews are currently creating an overflow lot that can accommodate about 80 cars. That will be at the ballfields on the west side of Route 5A.

“From the start, our goal has been to address the water quality issues with the road-shoulder parking. The runoff from the really heavily used hiking trails associated with the south end area. And also to get a lot of that very, there’s a lot of traffic, foot traffic and car traffic, backing in an out of a state highway,” said Bushey.

Construction will also be done on smaller parking areas closer to the lake. ADA upgrades are being added as well as bathrooms.

This project hasn’t been without pushback, but Bushey says they’ve made substantial modifications to address some of those concerns.

“There’s still some angst about the additional parking and construction, but I think long-run we’ll clean up that roadside stuff so it does not look like the chaotic mess of vehicles that it does on the warm, hot summer days,” said Bushey.

WCAX talked with Pete Hyslop, a Westmore selectboard chairman.

He says VTrans is currently doing a traffic study on the area to see if they can create a no-parking zone. He says he is glad construction at Lake Willoughby is underway because it’s a huge safety issue to have cars lining both sides of the road.

