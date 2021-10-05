Advertisement

New York Cannabis Control Board outlines goals

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Members of the New York Cannabis Control Board listed their goals during a meeting Tuesday.

The council says its priorities are to be diverse, inclusive and educational.

When creating medical and recreational regulation in the state, it will focus on public safety, social justice and economic development.

The office says it is working with the Department of Health on immediate changes to the medical marijuana program regarding access and availability to patients.

“Whole flower is an approved form of medical marijuana product. Any practitioner who has a license to prescribe a controlled substance is able to certify medical patients. The amount of approved medical cannabis that may be dispensed to a certified patient or designated caregiver increases from a 30-day supply to a 60-day supply,” said Tramaine Wright of the NYS Cannabis Control Board.

It’s also waiving all registration fees and hoping to bring in farmers to help grow the product in a sustainable way.

Click here for more information about meetings and educational forums.

