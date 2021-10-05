New York mother, son arrested in theft of laptop at Capitol

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A New York mother and son have been charged with theft in aiding the disappearance of a laptop belonging to the staff of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The arrest came months after the FBI initially raided a home for the computer 4,500 miles away in Alaska.

Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son, Rafael Rondon, of Watertown, New York, appeared in federal court Friday and were released pending further proceedings.

Marilyn Hueper of Homer, Alaska, bears a striking resemblance to Maryann Mooney-Rondon. Hueper was in Washington that day, but says she didn’t take part in the riot.

