New York mother, son arrested in theft of laptop at Capitol

This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael Rondon, of Watertown, N.Y., inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The mother and son have been charged with theft in aiding the disappearance of a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office conference room during the Jan. 6 insurrection. The arrest came months after the FBI initially raided a home for the computer 4,500 miles away in Alaska. (FBI via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A New York mother and son have been charged with theft in aiding the disappearance of a laptop belonging to the staff of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The arrest came months after the FBI initially raided a home for the computer 4,500 miles away in Alaska.

Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son, Rafael Rondon, of Watertown, New York, appeared in federal court Friday and were released pending further proceedings.

Marilyn Hueper of Homer, Alaska, bears a striking resemblance to Maryann Mooney-Rondon. Hueper was in Washington that day, but says she didn’t take part in the riot.

