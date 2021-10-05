Advertisement

Newborn Budweiser Clydesdale named Eminem

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Mo. (CNN) - Meet Eminem, Budweiser’s newest Clydesdale.

Anheuser-Busch announced his birth last month at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri, the breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales.

His name is spelled the same as the rapper Eminem but after the first initials of his mom and dad, Marcie and Myles.

He’ll have to undergo years of training before he can even try out to join the Budweiser Clydesdales traveling team.

By then, he could be about 6-feet tall at the shoulders and weigh as much as 2,000 pounds.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vermonters were killed in a crash in Northern New York Sunday night.
2 Vermonters killed in North Country crash
Woman seriously injured in Highgate stabbing
Tonia Bushway
Vermont family asks for public’s help to find missing mother
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
A good Samaritan performed CPR on a man who went into cardiac arrest after rescuing a woman...
Man goes into cardiac arrest after rescuing 97-year-old woman from burning home

Latest News

In this handout photo released by Roscosmos, actress Yulia Peresild, left, director Klim...
Russian film crew blasts off to make first movie in space
FILE - This Feb. 6, 2020, file photo shows the Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate...
Volvo recalls older cars; air bag inflators can explode
FILE - AstraZeneca is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency...
AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize COVID antibody treatment
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after...
Biden eager to get out of DC, push benefits of spending plan
Kinney Drug suspect
Police look for gunman in South Burlington pharmacy robbery