NY’s largest health provider fires 1,400 for refusing shots

NEW YORK (AP) - Northwell Health has announced that 1,400 employees have been terminated for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Northwell is New York state’s largest health care provider. The terminations represent less than 2% of its total workforce. Northwell officials said Monday they regret losing any employees. They said their goal was to comply with the New York state mandate and to get people vaccinated, “not to get people terminated.”

The statewide vaccination mandate for all hospital and nursing home workers took effect on Sept. 27. It will be expanded Thursday to include home care, hospice and adult care facility workers.

