NY’s largest health provider fires 1,400 for refusing shots

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, prepares the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y.(Eduardo Munoz | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Northwell Health has announced that 1,400 employees have been terminated for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Northwell is New York state’s largest health care provider. The terminations represent less than 2% of its total workforce. Northwell officials said Monday they regret losing any employees. They said their goal was to comply with the New York state mandate and to get people vaccinated, “not to get people terminated.”

The statewide vaccination mandate for all hospital and nursing home workers took effect on Sept. 27. It will be expanded Thursday to include home care, hospice and adult care facility workers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

