Police investigate suspected arson in Putney

PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a suspicious fire over the weekend in Putney.

Authorities say firefighters arrived at the abandoned lot on Shag Bark Hill Saturday evening to find a residential trailer and vehicle engulfed in flames. Both were unoccupied and no one was injured.

Police say the cause of the fire is suspicious. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest

