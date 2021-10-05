Advertisement

Police investigate suspected arson in Putney

Police are investigating a a suspicious on Shag Bark Hill in Putney.
Police are investigating a a suspicious on Shag Bark Hill in Putney.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a suspicious fire over the weekend in Putney.

Authorities say firefighters arrived at the abandoned lot on Shag Bark Hill Saturday evening to find a residential trailer and vehicle engulfed in flames. Both were unoccupied and no one was injured.

Police say the cause of the fire is suspicious. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest

