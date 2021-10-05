Police look for gunman in South Burlington pharmacy robbery

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who held up a Kinney Drug in South Burlington Monday afternoon.

South Burlington Police say they responded around 4:45 p.m. to the on Williston Road location. They say the male suspect entered the store, milled around for a few moments, and then approached the pharmacy counter with a handgun, demanding narcotics. They say he fled with an undisclosed amount of drugs in a truck pulling a camper.

Police say they believe the weapon he used was real and that he is potentially dangerous.

Kinney suspect (WCAX)

