Advertisement

The pumpkin people are back

Pumpkin people line the streets in Plainfield, New Hampshire.
Pumpkin people line the streets in Plainfield, New Hampshire.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Pumpkin people have once again invaded the Upper Valley!

It’s an annual tradition in Plainfield, New Hampshire. Dozens of people, made of pumpkins, pop up around town every October. Each pumpkin is unique, some representing certain themes throughout the year.

The event is aimed at attracting more visitors to town as the fall foliage season winds down. Both homeowners and businesses get into the spirit of the event.

“We get lots of tourists as well as local folks who like to check out what people have done. And I also think it is nice for local businesses. Folks stop in and not only check out our pumpkin people but purchase our goods which is always helpful,” said Elaine Arbour, the owner of the Plainfield Country Store.

There is a website dedicated to the pumpkin people which includes a map that tourists can follow. The pumpkin people remain in town through Halloween.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vermonters were killed in a crash in Northern New York Sunday night.
2 Vermonters killed in North Country crash
Woman seriously injured in Highgate stabbing
Tonia Bushway
Vermont family asks for public’s help to find missing mother
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Man arrested after damaging property at apartment complex
Man arrested for allegedly damaging property at Burlington apartment complex

Latest News

Multiple departments helped fight a fire after an explosion at Arno's Scrap Metal in Ellenburg...
Crews fight fire after explosion at North Country scrapyard
Raw Video: Scott media briefing - Oct. 5
Raw Video: Scott media briefing - Oct. 5
Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer was distracted when he crashed on Interstate 89 in...
Crash cleanup to close lane on I-89 in South Burlington
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, Michelle Chester, director of employee health...
NY’s largest health provider fires 1,400 for refusing shots