The pumpkin people are back

PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Pumpkin people have once again invaded the Upper Valley!

It’s an annual tradition in Plainfield, New Hampshire. Dozens of people, made of pumpkins, pop up around town every October. Each pumpkin is unique, some representing certain themes throughout the year.

The event is aimed at attracting more visitors to town as the fall foliage season winds down. Both homeowners and businesses get into the spirit of the event.

“We get lots of tourists as well as local folks who like to check out what people have done. And I also think it is nice for local businesses. Folks stop in and not only check out our pumpkin people but purchase our goods which is always helpful,” said Elaine Arbour, the owner of the Plainfield Country Store.

There is a website dedicated to the pumpkin people which includes a map that tourists can follow. The pumpkin people remain in town through Halloween.

