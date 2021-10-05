‘Reimagined’ Fleming Museum collection aims to address racial equity

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont’s Fleming Museum of Art reopened to the public last month following a pandemic pause. While students still had access to the building, museum staff overhauled the installations to address concerns over racial equity, while at the same time removing other less inclusive or “problematic” art.

As the public roams through the Fleming Museum once again, they’ll notice some additions and some subtractions from the collection. “We feel that it’s important work and that the public is really responding really well. We’ve had tremendous attendance in the last couple of weeks,” said Chris Dissinger, the Fleming’s assistant director.

They’ve opened up under the umbrella title “The Fleming Reimagined: Confronting Institutional Racism and Historical Oppression.” Dissinger says it’s an effort to reduce harm to marginalized groups who may have been previously hurt. “Because we are a museum that was founded in the 1930s, a lot of the objects that came into the collection came in under colonial practices,” he said.

They’ve done it in a handful of parts. First, they’ve shuttered the African and ancient Egyptian exhibit for renovations. “There are a lot of problematic ways that the art was installed many, many, many years ago that we felt wasn’t representative of where the museum needs to be and how that art needs to be presented,” Dissinger said.

In the Learning Studio downstairs, the public can watch UVM students in class learn about the art, firsthand. The storytelling salon is made up heavily of new acquisitions by BIPOC artists.

in the “Abstracts: Opening Space for Imagination” collection on the balcony, officials say it is an opportunity “to reconsider outdated traditions and start to envision what comes next” in abstract art.

And, most notably, “Absence: Seeing and Unseeing the Fleming’s Collection” provides background on previously displayed works and why they were removed. “For example, this painting here that hung here was sort of a stereotype depiction of an African American in sort of a sharecropper’s cabin, having a very meager meal and the title of it was in Black dialect,” Dissinger explained. He says some spaces are intentionally left empty to provoke deeper thought. “Really, what this semester is about is having conversations with the community to understand what is the best way of displaying the art.”

While the art is down, it’s not gone. it’s tucked away with their 25,000 piece collection, while staff work through new ways to display it and educate. It’s the first step of many to turn this space into a welcoming space for all members of the community.

Visitors are invited to use the QR codes spread around the museum to share feedback on the changes and make suggestions of how to best proceed forward.

