Snowboarding to be featured on Vermont $1 coin

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A coin program that shows off state innovation will feature snowboarding for Vermont.

These are $1 coins that feature each of the 50 states, Washington D.C., and five U.S. territories.

Governor Phil Scott says he’s “proud” to have snowboarding representing Vermont in the American Innovation $1 Coin Program.

“Vermont is the birthplace of modern snowboarding, and this coin represents Vermont’s many contributions to the sport,” said Gov. Scott.

The coin will show a young female snowboarder in the air performing a trick called a melon grab.

Vermont’s coin will be introduced next year.

