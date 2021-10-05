Snowboarding to be featured on Vermont $1 coin
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A coin program that shows off state innovation will feature snowboarding for Vermont.
These are $1 coins that feature each of the 50 states, Washington D.C., and five U.S. territories.
Governor Phil Scott says he’s “proud” to have snowboarding representing Vermont in the American Innovation $1 Coin Program.
“Vermont is the birthplace of modern snowboarding, and this coin represents Vermont’s many contributions to the sport,” said Gov. Scott.
The coin will show a young female snowboarder in the air performing a trick called a melon grab.
Vermont’s coin will be introduced next year.
