Top 3 on 3 for Monday, October 4th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fall sports seasons are inching closer and closer to the end with winter sports like hockey starting up their new seasons. But still, teams from around the area are delivering with some big-time plays.

Coming in at number three is Alyssa Oviedo’s world class goal against NJIT en route to helping UVM women’s soccer win it’s second game in four days. On top of that, Oviedo was named the America East Co-Offensive Player of the Week after scoring two goals in two games for the Cats. It’s also given UVM new life as UVM has now evened up both its overall and conference records to .500. Still much left to play for in the season for the Cats.

Keeping it with UVM for number two on the list. How about the weekend Natalie Mlynkova had for UVM women’s hockey? If you haven’t seen her first goal scored in the game against RPI from Saturday, watch it ... and then watch it again. Mlynkova finished the night (Saturday) with two goals and an assist to help lead the Cats to a 2-0 start to the season.

You probably knew this one was coming for the top spot for this week’s Top 3 on 3. Rutland at Middlebury.. Friday Night Lights.. Final seconds of the half.. Rutland with one last play.

44-YARD HAIL MARY.

Ball gets tipped around and lands into the hands of Jack Coughlin for the Rutland touchdown. Insert whatever emoji right here. That play was HUGE and allowed Rutland to stay perfect on the season.

