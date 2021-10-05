Advertisement

Vermont extends contract to house inmates in Mississippi

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Corrections says it’s again extending its contract for a year to house about 150 inmates at a private Mississippi prison.

It says it’s the last extension allowed under the original contract signed with CoreCivic in 2018. Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker said in a statement that out-of-state prisons are “a safety valve to prevent overcrowding and mitigate COVID.”

He says the department would prefer to have space in Vermont for the state’s entire incarcerated population, but that is not the reality now. 

Related Stories:

State investigating death of Vt. inmate at Mississippi prison

Mississippi inmate dies after attack in privately run prison

147 Vermont inmates in Mississippi prison infected with COVID-19

Scott says he should have seen inmate outbreak coming

Changes in Mississippi prison where Vermont inmates tested positive for COVID-19

Vermont inmate dies at facility in Mississippi

215 Vermont inmates moved from Pennsylvania to Mississippi

Families cry foul as Vermont out-of-state inmates move to Mississippi

ACLU says Mississippi prison transfer a mistake

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Two Vermonters were killed in a crash in Northern New York Sunday night.
2 Vermonters killed in North Country crash
Woman seriously injured in Highgate stabbing
Tonia Bushway
Vermont family asks for public’s help to find missing mother
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Man arrested after damaging property at apartment complex
Man arrested for allegedly damaging property at Burlington apartment complex

Latest News

This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
New York mother, son arrested in theft of laptop at Capitol
Police are investigating a a suspicious on Shag Bark Hill in Putney.
Police investigate suspected arson in Putney
The most wonderful time of year is right around the corner, but COVID-19 is home for the...
Navigating another pandemic holiday season amid changing guidance
Merritt David Janes
Broadway comes to the Green Mountains
Visitors at the UVM Fleming Museum of Art in Burlington.
‘Reimagined’ Fleming Museum collection aims to address racial equity